Investigation into Nipawin mayor's conduct extended

Nipawin town council has extended the timeframe for a code of ethics investigation into the town’s mayor, according to the Town of Nipawin.

“To ensure this investigation is a fair and impartial process, all parties are given adequate time to provide their evidence, and as such, council is extending the investigation time frame,” the statement said.

In late May, council initiated a complaint regarding Mayor Rennie Harper’s conduct realted to her “duties and responsibilities”, according to a news release.

The final report was initially scheduled to be delivered to council on Monday evening. The council appointed Alberta based Bloom Centre for Municipal Education to conduct the investigation.

The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether Harper’s behaviour aligned with Nipawin’s code of ethics.

In an emailed statement, the town said more information will be released when the investigation is complete.