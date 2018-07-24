The investigation into allegations that the Saskatoon police detained a man then dropped him off along a highway is nearing completion, according to the Public Complaints Commission.

Ken Thomas filed a complaint with the province’s police watch dog in April against the Saskatoon Police Service, calling his experience a ‘Starlight Tour.’

Thomas previously told CTV News he was on a date with his girlfriend when he went outside of a bar to have a cigarette on April 21. He said police in a black SUV approached him.

“They said, ‘Hey, you fit the description of a person who was digging in cars,’” Thomas said in April.

He said he thought he was being taken to the police station, but claims officers dropped him off somewhere along Highway 11.

The PCC’s director John Clarke previously called the allegations “serious” and on Tuesday said the findings would be released within weeks.

After the allegation was brought forward, the Saskatoon Police Service said it would cooperate with an investigation. The investigation includes reviewing GPS logs – which was installed in all vehicles in 2016 – and the in-car camera that automatically records when the back door of a patrol car is opened.

Thomas hired lawyer Donald Worme shortly after he brought forward the allegations. Worme represented Neil Stonechild’s family in the inquiry into his death. Stonechild froze to death in 1990 after allegations that police took him on a Starlight Tour – a term used to describe police picking up and abandoning Indigenous people on the outskirts of the city.

Worme was out of the office when contacted by CTV News on Tuesday.