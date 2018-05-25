

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are looking for more information as they continue to investigate the death of a man whose remains were found inside a burned vehicle.

Police investigating the death of Brennan Ahenakew ask anyone who contacted him or saw his car on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation overnight May 9 and 10 to come forward.

The remains of the 20-year-old were found in his burned vehicle the evening of May 10. A report about the car fire came in to RCMP that morning, at about 10 a.m., but the vehicle was not searched until a second report about the burning car was called in at roughly 5:30 p.m.

Ahenakew’s mother, Lisa Johnstone, who said she was upset the car wasn’t checked after the first call, said her and husband filed a missing persons report shortly before the remains were found.

Her son was last seen at about 11 p.m. May 9, the previous night, she said.

She told CTV News she believes her son was killed and the fire was started to cover up evidence, but RCMP have yet to release details on what investigators suspect happened.

Anyone who contacted Ahenakew or saw his grey, two-door 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on the north-central Saskatchewan First Nation between 11 p.m. May 9 and 6:30 a.m. May 10 is asked to reach out to RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The coroner’s office is still investigating the death alongside RCMP.