A woman was assaulted overnight with a metal pipe in a Confederation Drive parking lot, Saskatoon police say.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, patrol officers responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of Confederation Drive after reports that a man had caused damage to the restaurant and assaulted a woman in the parking lot with a metal pipe.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident. It is believed he was under the influence of an intoxicant, police say. He is facing several charges.

The 68-year-old victim was not seriously injured.