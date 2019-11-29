Intersection of Confederation Drive, Laurier Drive closed after pedestrian-vehicle crash
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 7:11PM CST
SASKATOON -- Police are at the scene of a crash between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle, at the intersection of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive.
The intersection will be closed for some time due to the seriousness of the injuries, police said in a news release.
Motorists are being diverted from the area and barricades are being established, police say.
The Collision Analyst Unit has been called to the scene.