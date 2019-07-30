Intersection at Idylwyld Dr. and 22nd St. closed for repairs after gas leak
A major downtown intersection in Saskatoon was closed to traffic because of a natural gas leak on Monday, July 29.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:30PM CST
The intersection at Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street is expected to be closed until Wednesday afternoon to allow for an emergency natural gas line repair, the city says.
A natural gas leak from an underground valve was discovered Monday evening. Workers were able to seal the leak but it now needs a more permanent fix, the city says.
Once the gas line is repaired the excavation site will be paved and the intersection will re-open. The paving work cannot be scheduled until Wednesday morning, the city says.