The intersection at Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street is expected to be closed until Wednesday afternoon to allow for an emergency natural gas line repair, the city says.

A natural gas leak from an underground valve was discovered Monday evening. Workers were able to seal the leak but it now needs a more permanent fix, the city says.

Once the gas line is repaired the excavation site will be paved and the intersection will re-open. The paving work cannot be scheduled until Wednesday morning, the city says.