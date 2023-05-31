Interim chief named in Prince Albert in wake of police scandal

Saskatoon Police Service superintendent Patrick Nogier was appointed as interim chief of police for Prince Albert Police Service, according to the city’s police board.

Former police Chief Jonathan Bergen resigned just hours after the release of a scathing investigation by the province’s police watchdog that said two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year.

The Public Complaints Commission Report said the two officers should face discipline.

In a final press conference, Bergen alluded to longstanding tension within the service, a “persistent and extraordinary assault” on his character and harassment of his family as a result of his decisions as chief.

A farewell video posted on the police service's social media was later taken down, with the head of communications complaining of harassment from within the organization. She later resigned and the police service denounced the comments.

Bergen’s replacement Nogier has been with the Saskatoon police for 30 years, according to a Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners news release.

“The Prince Albert Police Commission would like to welcome Patrick Nogier to the position of interim chief of the Prince Albert Police Service”, said board Chair Janet Carriere.

“We look forward to working together toward the change that is necessary to ensure a safe community that is confident in the brave men and women of our Service. The Board very much looks forward to working with someone as highly regarded in the Province as Patrick Nogier, to get us through this next period with a focus on the safety and wellbeing of all our community.”

Nogier will take the new role on Thursday until the board is able to find a permanent chief of police for the city, the release said.

He said his goal was to bring stability and harmony to the police force.

“It is my great honour and privilege to be named as the interim Chief of Police in Prince Albert. Together, we will begin a next chapter that I am confident will reflect renewed dedication, collaboration, and a shared vision of a safe and strong future.”

Nogier said he was committed to earning the trust of the Prince Albert community.

“I recognize that building trust is a journey that requires time, patience, and consistent effort. It is not a task that can be accomplished overnight” he said. “I ask for your partnership, your guidance, and your willingness to engage in constructive dialogue as we tackle this process together.”

The president of the Prince Albert Police Association said they were looking forward to working with Nogier.

“We know there will be many changes and some challenges, but we are looking forward to a bright future for the Service and the community,” constable Nolan Carter said.