SASKATOON -- A deliberately set fire was responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to a vacant home in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Around 3:35 a.m. Monday, the department was called to a home in the 300 block of Avenue G South where firefighters found a shed engulfed in flames.

The fire had spread from the shed to the second floor of the boarded home. The blaze was brought under control within 40 minutes, SFD said in a news release.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed no one was inside.

An investigator determined the fire was deliberately set, causing $90,000 in damage.