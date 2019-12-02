SASKATOON -- Chief Rene Chaboyer has called an emergency meeting after a fire early Monday morning at the Cumberland House Cree Nation Band Office.

"Information held in the building cannot be replaced and the loss is insurmountable," the band said in a news release.

The office held several departments including finance, housing, income assistance, post-secondary student support, membership, daycare/Headstart, justice, and chief and council administration, the release said.

The fire was initially located in the southwest side of the building and by about 9 a.m. it was fully engulfed by smoke and fire, the band says.

The local fire department could not control the fire. The Carrot River Fire Department, located about 150 kilometers from the Village of Cumberland House, and is the nearest fully equipped fire department, was asked to help, the band says.

The Prince Albert Grand Council has deployed its Saskatchewan First Nation Emergency Management Team to help in the assessment and investigate the source of the fire.