SASKATOON -- Bishop James Mahoney High School won't be holding a school-wide Remembrance Day assembly this year.

Instead, it will be up to classroom teachers to facilitate Remembrance Day activities.

“Nothing has been cancelled at BJM," Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools spokesperson Derrick Kunz said in an email.

"They are not having a large assembly-type event because they weren’t able to get a veteran to come. They’re doing things in home rooms on Friday: prayer, devotion, moment of silence, and playing The Last Post."

Veteran Al Boyce, who served in the military from 1968 to 1994, said he wants the large scale school ceremony to continue.

"To me schools are about education so why wouldn’t you give students an education some education and show them how to respect the people that served.”