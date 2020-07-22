SASKATOON -- A routine inspection earlier this month helped prevent the spread of invasive mussels in Saskatchewan.

The mussels were discovered on July 3 at an inspection station located along Highway 16 near the Manitoba border, according to the Ministry of Environment.

Upon examining a boat purchased outside the province, inspectors determined it was contaminated with invasive mussels.

The ministry inspectors informed the boat's owner of their find and performed a full decontamination of the boat.

“This is very good news, and shows that Saskatchewan’s efforts to protect our waterbodies from aquatic invasive species are working,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release.

“It also highlights the importance of making sure all watercraft purchased outside the province, especially from jurisdictions known to have such species, are inspected before being launched in Saskatchewan waters.”

The ministry says it has eight mobile watercraft decontamination units, with some set up at fixed points on the Manitoba border and others "strategically placed" throughout the province.