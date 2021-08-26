PRINCE ALBERT -- On the final day of testimony during an inquest into the death of Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone, the jury heard about the final hours leading up to the car fire where he was burned alive.

The 20-year-old was found dead in a burnt-out car in May 2018.

Dayza Merasty testified she had messaged Ahenakew-Johnstone and asked him to visit her the night before he died.

She told the inquest the two drank with friends and smoked cannabis into the early morning hours of May 10. Around 3:30 a.m., she went to bed.

Another person who was with Ahenakew-Johnstone in the hours before he died was Diamond Knife.

He told the inquest he and Ahenakew-Johnstone agreed to "play fight" but that it got out of hand and Knife said he stomped on Ahenakew-Johnstone while he was down.

He said it was light outside when he ordered Ahenakew-Johnstone to leave his house and saw him drive away.

As the inquest previously heard, it was later that morning when Ahenakew-Johnstone's vehicle was reported burning.

An RCMP officer eventually arrived on scene, but told the inquest he did not feel it was safe to approach the vehicle for a search.

Ahenakew-Johnstone's mother Lisa Johnstone has been critical of how RCMP handled the investigation into her son's death and has maintained she believes he was a victim of foul play.

“Right from the beginning I’ve always voiced concerns in regards to the investigation and it’s always fell on deaf ears until today,” said Johnstone.

She filed a formal complaint against the RCMP.

Johnstone said she was shocked to learn on day two of the inquest that RCMP Cpl. Shayne Brown had stopped in Canwood to attend a complaint of a stolen quad before he arrived on the reserve to respond to the complaint of the burning car.

“Our people aren’t taken seriously. We’re not treated as if we matter,” said Johnstone.

RCMP forensic experts told the inquest earlier in the week that there were no signs of injury to Ahenakew-Johnstone's body and that he was still breathing as the fire burned.

The inquest also heard only 30 kilograms, or around 66 pounds of his remains were able to be collected following the blaze. Ahenakew-Johnstone is thought to have weighed around 250 pounds.

On the final day of testimony, the inquest also heard from Cpl. Thomas Yu who was the lead investigator with the RCMP major crime unit in 2018 and was in charge of the investigation.

Under questioning by Saskatchewan Coroner's Service legal counsel Robert Ritter, Yu said while Knife was initially a person of interest in the investigation he was never considered a suspect

Knife told investigators he would take a lie detector test.

“He was never considered a suspect so he was never given a polygraph,” said Yu

Ritter asked Yu why Knife was never charged with assault, why the residence where the altercation took place was never searched and why Ahenakew-Johnstone’s cell phone records were never obtained by the major crime unit investigators.

Yu said he made no application for a search warrant because, “There was no evidence to suggest a criminal offence had been committed in that house.”

Yu said the phone was in his father’s name and they had asked the father to obtain them.

Ritter questioned why, as the police were able to obtain those records easily and had cause.

As for the reason why the Ahenakew-Johnstone’s phone location and information was not looked at by major crimes Yu said, “They were never provided.”

Yu said from the autopsy report and the car inspection that he concluded that Brennan was alive during the fire and he died of smoke inhalation and burns.

The vehicle report showed the gearbox overheated and started the fire and this prompted him not to obtain the evidence.

“It did not point to foul play involved,” asked Ritter.

“Yes,” Yu answered.

Yu said 65 statements were taken during the investigation.

When questioned by Evan Sterlioff, legal counsel for Ahenakew-Johnstone's family, Yu agreed with Steriloff that from the circumstances of the fight between Ahenakew-Johnstone and Knife, that Knife could have been charged with assault.

The final testimony in the inquest came from Masqua Masakapoe, a friend of Ahenakew-Johnstone.

He says said he and Ahenakew-Johnstone hung out at a gravel pit on the reserve.

When asked to describe his friend, he said Ahenakew-Johnstone had dreams of leaving the reserve.

Following the day's testimony, Coroner Blaine Beaven tasked the jurors with providing recommendations.

An inquest is meant to establish the facts surrounding someone’s death – such as how and where they died – in order to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Witnesses are called to present evidence to the coroner and the jury, who may make recommendations to the appropriate agencies.

The chief coroner can hold an inquest into the death of any person.