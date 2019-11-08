SASKATOON -- A public inquest into the death of Ryan Kereluk will be held Dec. 2 to 6, 2019 in Prince Albert, according to a justice ministry news release.

Kereluk, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Prince Albert Police Service on May 18, 2018.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead in the city’s Victoria Hospital.

He was set to appear in provincial court about half an hour before he was found, police previously said.

Kereluk had been in custody since being arrested at a home on the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue West. Police said he had warrants from 2017 for breaking and entering, obstructing a peace officer, breaching of undertaking and breaching of recognizance.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with remaining start times to be determined by the presiding coroner.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.