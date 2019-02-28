

CTV Saskatoon





A public inquest into the death of a man who crashed a stolen vehicle after trying to flee police will be held in March.

Austin Eaglechief, 22, died June 19, 2017 following a police pursuit. Police say he was driving a stolen truck.

The pursuit started after the truck had rammed a police car in the River Heights neighbourhood.

Shortly after, the truck hit another truck at the intersection of Airport Drive and Circle Drive. Eaglechief died at the scene.

The inquest will start March 15 at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.