SASKATOON -- The inquest into the death of an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary is scheduled for next month.

Daniel Tokarchuk, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 7, 2017.

An inquest into his death is planned for Oct. 5 to 9 in Prince Albert.

Tokarchuk had been found guilty in the May 2002 shooting death of Hells Angels associate Trevor Savoie. He had been serving a sentence since 2004 for second-degree murder, mischief and failure to comply.

Tokarchuk’s brother Kevin was shot and killed in May 2003 in his parent’s garage on Churchill Drive, exactly a year after Savoie was murdered. It’s believed to have been a revenge killing.

Inquests into the death of inmates who die in custody of a prison are mandatory.