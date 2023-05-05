Inquest planned into death of inmate at Saskatoon Provincial Correction Centre
A public inquest is planned for William Whitebear, who was found unresponsive at the Saskatoon Provincial Correction Centre (SPCC) in November 2020.
“SPCC staff and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel responded, and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased,” a Government of Saskatchewan news release said.
Whitebear was 28-years-old at the time.
An inquest is held whenever a person dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, the release said. The coroner will be looking to establish when and where the person died, the medical cause and manner of death in order to prevent similar deaths from happening, according to the government release.
The inquest will be held from June 5 to 9 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre, the release said. The first day begins at 10 a.m., with the presiding coroner, William Davern, deciding the start times of the additional days, according to the government release.
