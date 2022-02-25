Inquest into Saskatoon inmate's death set for next month
A public inquest into the death of a Saskatoon inmate has been scheduled for next month.
On May 18, 2019, 32-year-old Benjamin Toutsaint was found unresponsive in his cell at the federally-operated Regional Psychiatric Centre.
Lifesaving attempts by medical personnel were unsuccessful and Toutsaint was pronounced dead.
He was serving a sentence of two years and four days for assault.
The inquest is scheduled for March 21-25 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.
The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and to potentially make recommendations that may prevent similar deaths in the future.
The Coroners Act requires an inquest in the event of any in-custody death in Saskatchewan.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected deaths in the province.
Coroner Brent Gough will is expected to preside at the inquest.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organization's response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Documents show Trudeau warned of issues linked to 'build back better' pledge
Newly released documents show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was given warnings about the complexity of plans to 'build back better' from the pandemic that could lead to economic uncertainty.
Bail decision for convoy leader Pat King delayed as Crown applies to submit more evidence
A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.
Soldier's defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island
A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn't hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.
Canada plans to match individual donations to Red Cross for Ukraine dollar for dollar
The Canadian Press has learned the federal government plans to match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine.
Public health mandates could return, Tam warns, but favours lighter touch in future
Canada's chief public health officer says governments should be prepared to bring back public health measures in case of another serious variant of COVID-19.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
$355K in COVID-19 public health order fines remain unpaid in Sask.
The majority of public health order charges laid in Saskatchewan remain unresolved, while $355,741 in fines related to convictions have not yet been paid, according to the government.
Winnipeg
-
'Our world came crashing down': Death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre
The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.
-
Manitoba hockey player suspended 18 games for discriminatory and racial taunting: MJHL
A player on the Dauphin Kings has been suspended a minimum of 18 games – 11 regular season and seven playoff – and must complete a process of reconciliation following an incident of discriminatory and racial taunting, according to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).
-
Man arrested in driveway with loaded gun, charged with uttering threats: RCMP
RCMP in Selkirk arrested a Winnipeg man with a loaded gun after he allegedly threatened to kill another man at a home in the RM of St. Clements.
Calgary
-
4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.
-
'Risk of injury to the public': CFIA suspends Alberta meat plant licence
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has suspended the licence of a Fort Macleod, Alta. meat plant for what it calls a failure to follow proper sanitation procedures.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
More peace officers and outreach workers, partnership with Bent Arrow key elements of Edmonton's transit safety plan
Edmonton city council's plan to make LRTs and buses safer will see it partner with police and an Indigenous community agency on new strategies, and hire more peace officers and outreach workers to address the needs of people using transit stations.
-
Experts question Alberta budget claims of diversifying away from oil and gas revenues
Canada's oil province may finally be shedding its image as an economic one-trick pony, the Alberta government says in its new budget.
Toronto
-
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
-
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Half a century of sandwich-artistry tucked into a midtown Toronto deli
Nestled in the back corner of a narrow storefront, behind a gallery of cheeses – from champagne cheddar to manchego infused with truffles – Carlo Celebre slices spicy salami with the precision that accompanies nearly 50 years of experience.
Ottawa
-
Bail decision for convoy leader Pat King delayed as Crown applies to submit more evidence
A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Vancouver
-
Fans line up overnight as popular Filipino fast food restaurant Jolibee opens in Vancouver
It's the day many fast food fans have been waiting for: a popular Filipino chain finally opened its doors in Vancouver on Friday.
-
Vancouver gas prices could break another record following sanctions on Russia
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to rise by another two cents in the coming days, largely due to sanctions placed on Russia.
-
Air pollution, lack of access to green space can increase likelihood of ADHD as much as 62 per cent: B.C. research
A peer-reviewed study conducted in Metro Vancouver suggests a link between air pollution and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Video shows Air Canada employee collapsing after alleged assault by violent traveller
An Air Canada employee at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport was sent to hospital after a violent incident involving a traveller last weekend.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warning issued for North Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds on North Vancouver Island beginning Saturday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health official to provide pandemic update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.
-
Most COVID-19 fines unpaid in B.C., but 'they will be paid,' says minister
British Columbia's public safety minister says only a small number of fines related to violation of COVID-19 measures have been paid, but people who want to drive their vehicle may have to pay up.
Atlantic
-
'Be prepared for difficult days': Maritime Ukrainian communities worry for friends, family
In the early-morning hours Thursday, Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack, the sound of explosions rattling a number of cities, in what Ukrainian officials called a “full-scale war.” More than 6,000 kilometres away, members of the Ukrainian community in Halifax rallied to call attention to the attack.
-
N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soon
Signs related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in Nova Scotia in less than a month, as long as everything goes as planned.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Landlord fined for fire code violations
A Sault Ste. Marie landlord was fined $120,000 Feb 24. for various offences under the Ontario fire code. File photo
-
Sudbury police looking for dashcam footage of arson on Lasalle Boulevard
Police in Greater Sudbury are hoping someone with a dashcam in their vehicle captured footage of the person responsible for arson on Lasalle Boulevard this week.
-
Ontario Liberals ask LCBO to ban sale of Russian vodka
Ontario's Liberal Party is calling on the LCBO to ban the sale of Russian vodka as a form of retribution for the Ukrainian invasion.
London
-
Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days
Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.
-
Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting
Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.
-
LHSC treating fewer COVID-19 patients Friday, Earl Nichols clinic to close due to lower demand
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) continues to fall.