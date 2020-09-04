SASKATOON -- A public inquest into the death of a Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC) inmate is scheduled for later this month.

Otto Hansen, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 25, 2017. Lifesaving attempts were made using an automated external defibrillator and CPR, the Ministry of Justice said in a news release.

The inquest is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 at the Sandman Hotel.

The Coroners Act mandates that the Chief Coroner must hold an inquest into the death of an inmate who dies at a jail or correctional facility unless the coroner has determined the person's death was from natural causes and was not preventable.

An inquest's purpose is to establish who died, where the person died and the medical cause and manner of death, the ministry said in the release.

The coroner’s jury may offer recommendations to prevent similar deaths from occurring.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside at the inquest, the ministry said.