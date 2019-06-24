

CTV Saskatoon





An inquest for a man found dead inside a home, following a police standoff, begins on Monday.

In October 2016, Saskatoon police were called to a home on Avenue Q North for a reported break-and-enter in progress.

Officers said they came upon a locked and barricaded door, and found a 28-year-old man dead inside a bedroom.

The man was identified as Joshua John Robert Megeney from Medicine Hat.

“We're not sure if the suspect fired or not. We do know that our officers did fire,” then-Police Chief Clive Weighill, told media after the incident.

Weighill now serves as the province’s Chief Coroner, a role he was appointed to in August 2018.

The inquest into Megeney’s death is being held at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench, and is expected to continue until Friday.

Ten witnesses, including officers and doctors, are set to testify at the inquest.

The inquest jury is made up of four women and two men.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish the cause of unexpected deaths, the coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.