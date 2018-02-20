

CTV Saskatoon





The inquest into the death of a man who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that crashed near a Saskatoon high school is set to begin tomorrow.

Police initially stated they believed Jordan Lafond, 21, died as a result of the collision, but at a little over a week after the crash, then-police chief Clive Weighill said investigators were not sure if Lafond died of injuries in the crash or if he was injured by an officer’s knee when he was taken into custody.

Shortly after the crash, investigators worked alongside the coroner’s office to determine if an officer’s use of force contributed to the Lafond’s death.

The truck Lafond was in, crashed into a fence near Bethlehem Catholic High School on Oct. 23, 2016. The vehicle allegedly fled officers, according to Saskatoon police.

The public inquest is scheduled to last until Friday, with coroner Tim Hawryluk presiding.

Inquests are meant to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of deaths. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.