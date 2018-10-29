A makeshift basin filled with blood and a suicide note was found in the cell of two-time murderer Traigo Andretti when staff found him dead in his bed at the Regional Psychiatric Centre on July 2, 2016.

An inquest into Andretti’s death began Monday at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench with a jury of three women and three men selected.

A registered nurse who attempted to revive Andretti said his left wrist had been sliced, his left arm was hanging off the bed and that the blood had drained into the basin. Several RPC staff members testified the basin could not been seen from outside of the cell.

Suicide note

A suicide note titled “Suicide note seven b” was found in Andretti’s cell. At the top it said “Ps. No animosity here. I go for her and me.”

Part of it read, “What a fine day to die. Cloudy, breezy, warm love in the air.”

The note also referenced positive aspects in life, including family, and said it would be “tough to leave.”

It goes on to say, “A hopeful future was no help because of the voice, ‘you killed my wife you aren’t walking away from this.

“I’m sorry but it’s right for now for him.”

Andretti was serving two life sentences for the grisly killing and dismembering of two women. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to the 2006 murder of Myrna Letandre in Manitoba. Her remains were found in a rooming house in 2013 that Andretti was living in. He also admitted to killing his wife Jennifer McPherson in 2013 in B.C.

No weapon found

McArthur said no weapon was found in Andretti’s cell and that it’s the staff’s theory that he flushed it down the toilet, which is about one meter from his bed.

A calendar was found in Andretti’s cell with the letters T.E.A and DOA written on the July 27 date – five days before Andretti died. His full name is Traigot Ehkid Andretti.

Andretti checked on throughout night

Seven witnesses – Correctional Service of Canada officers and nurses - who worked at RPC at the time testified on day one of the inquest, with several testifying about routine checks on inmates to ensure they are accounted for and alive. CSC officer Meaghan Bolt said she checked on Andretti before 10 p.m. July 1 and found him standing beside the bookcase in his cell.

“There didn’t seem to be anything out of the ordinary,” she said.

Another officer, Jeff Salyn, did hourly checks on the inmates throughout the night and said Andretti had his light on. He, along with several other staff who testified, said he was not aware of any special instructions or special needs when it came to dealing with Andretti. He said he didn’t see any blood and it appeared Andretti was sleeping.

“Clearly he was not sleeping,” Salyn said. “We know that now.”

Salyn last checked on Andretti after 6 a.m.

Andretti found dead

Garret McArthur worked as a CSC officer at the time and discovered Andretti around 7 a.m. when he was doing his first inmate count of his shift. When he got to Andretti’s cell he couldn’t confirm if he was breathing so he created noise and kicked on the cell door.

“After still not gaining a response I went into the cell,” McArthur told the inquest jury.

“He appeared to be in a way that he had fallen asleep writing in this journal and he had music playing in his cell, I recall.”

But Andretti’s foot was “unusually stiff” when McArthur lifted it, and when he removed the blanket covering Andretti’s body and left arm, he noticed the makeshift basin and the blood.

Nurses, including Rebecca Riekman, were called in and tried to revive Andretti but Reikman said it was clear Andretti was dead. When asked by coroner counsel Robin Ritter why they performed CPR Reikman said, “I guess we were concerned about optics and having blame laid.”

Acute mental illness

At the time of his death, Andretti was on the Churchill Unit, which is a 13-bed unit that provides treatment to acutely mentally ill inmates. Riekman said it’s common for inmates on the Churchill Unit to talk about suicide. She said they typically meet with nurses every few days and can move up and down on a sliding scale when it comes to suicide risk.

Riekman testified Andretti told her on one occasion he had suicidal thoughts, which included plan, but he wouldn’t tell her what the plan was. After that, he was deemed high-risk and received more monitoring, but at the time of his death he was not considered high-risk so there were no special precautions or monitoring in place.

An inquest doesn’t find criminal blame but establishes facts surrounding the death. The jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

An inquest into the death of a person who dies in custody is mandatory in Saskatchewan, unless the coroner believes the death was due to natural causes and not preventable.