Inquest into death of Saskatoon jail inmate scheduled
The Saskatoon Correctional Centre is seen here March 29, 2016. (Damien Kent/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 11:56AM CST
A public inquest into the death of a Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate has been set for later this month.
The inquest into Kevin Umpherville’s death will be held at Saskatoon’s Sandman Hotel, beginning Jan. 15, exactly two years after his death.
The 22-year-old Umpherville was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 31, 2015. He died about two weeks later — on Jan. 15, 2016 — in Royal University Hospital, according to the province.
An inquest is held any time an inmate dies while in custody and when a coroner can’t say for certain the death was preventable or the result of natural causes.
Umpherville’s inquest is scheduled to run from Jan. 15 to 19.
