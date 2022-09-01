Inquest into death of Prince Albert inmate planned

A public inquest into the death of Kevin Wolbaum is planned for October in Prince Albert.

Wolbaum was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on January 28, 2020. He was transported to Victoria Hospital and was pronounced dead on January 30, 2020.

By law, the chief coroner must hold an inquest into the death of anyone who dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner is confident the death was due to natural causes and could not have been prevented.

The inquest is to determine the circumstances surrounding a person's death and to potentially offer recommendations on how similar deaths might be prevented.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside at the inquest, which will be held at the Coronet Hotel from Oct. 3 to 7.