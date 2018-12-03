

CTV Saskatoon





A major crimes investigator is testifying on the first day of the coroner’s inquest into the death of Brydon Whitstone.

The 22-year-old was fatally shot by RCMP in October 2017 after a short police chase in North Battleford.

The Regina Police Service was called in to investigate the death and in September concluded that no charges should be laid.

Six jurors - four women and two men - are now tasked with determining how Whitstone died.

The inquest is expected to last five days. Eighteen witnesses in total are expected to testify, including the woman in the vehicle with Whitstone when he died.

An inquest doesn’t find criminal blame but establishes facts surrounding the death. The jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.