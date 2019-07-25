

CTV Saskatoon





A public inquest into the death of Austin Eaglechief will be held August 19 to 23 in Saskatoon, the province's justice ministry says.

Eaglechief, 22, was in a vehicle being pursued by the Saskatoon Police Service on June 19, 2017. The vehicle crashed and police found the driver was not breathing. An officer commenced CPR until medical personnel arrived a short time later and confirmed that the driver was deceased, the ministry says.

Gunshots were fired by police at some point as the truck rammed a police cruiser, and an officer in the police car was taken to hospital with injuries to her neck and head.

However an autopsy indicated gunshots did not lead to Eaglechief’s death, the Office of the Chief Coroner has previously found.

Eaglechief's mother, Agatha, previously told CTV News she was horrified when she heard of the incident’s events.

“I am so appalled by the situation — why did the cops have to shoot in a small corridor and why my son reacted the way he did and then the high speed chase,” she said. “I’m going home without my son today, and I need answers.”

She also said she believes her son's involvement in gangs was behind the incident.