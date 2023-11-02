Inquest deems the in-custody death of Sask. man accidental

An inquest into the death of a man in Prince Albert police custody says his death was accidental.

Jordan Norfield died at the Victoria Hospital after being in the custody of the Prince Albert police in December 2020.

The inquest heard Norfield was staying in assisted isolation at the Holiday Inn, after testing positive for COVID-19.

A witness said Norfield violated the public health order by leaving the hotel and was then taken into police custody.

Video evidence showed he drank 128 cups of water throughout his time in the holding cell, becoming disoriented, losing balance, and shaking.

On Thursday, the inquest heard Norfield fell from his chair while in his cell, causing a two inch gash in his head.

The sergeant on duty said he did not see his symptoms as a medical emergency at the time, and saw no reason to call an ambulance.

Norfield was later taken to hospital and the doctor that treated him said he came in with a head injury and alcohol intoxication.

The inquest heard he had a serious medical condition known as rhabdomyolysis, which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood.

Risk factors to this condition include alcohol intoxication, seizures and infections.

The doctor testified that she called Norfield’s mother to seek out additional medical information and she was told he suffered from seizures in the past.

A pathologist testified Norfield died as a result of the complications of rhabdomyolysis four days after was he admitted to the hospital.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and potentially offer recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The jury determined the cause of death to be accidental, and made three recommendations including having police and security officers review policies annually, random and no less than four audits of the detention centre per year, and that playback of video surveillance be available.