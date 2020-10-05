SASKATOON -- An inquest into the death of Daniel Tokarchuk began on Monday morning.

Tokarchuk was found unresponsive in his cell in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on June 7, 2017.

Paramedics took him to Victoria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chief Coroner can hold an inquest into a death in a correctional facility, unless they’re confident it was not preventable.

Coroner Tim Hawyrluk is presiding at the inquest into Tokarchuk’s death. It runs until Friday.