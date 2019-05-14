An inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre was found unresponsive in his cell at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice confirms the male inmate was on remand.

Drew Wilby, spokesperson with the Ministry of Justice, says it’s too early to determine the cause of death but no foul play is suspected.

Wilby says that as with any death, three investigations will take place. One will be undertaken by police, an internal investigation will be conducted by the ministry, and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will also investigate.

Wilby says the most important concern in any of the province’s correctional centres is the safety and security of staff, inmates and the facility itself.

He would not provide any further details because the death remains under investigation