An inmate who escaped from Saskatchewan Penitentiary on New Year’s Eve is back in custody.

Correctional Service of Canada said Steven Briggs had been arrested in a post on its Facebook page on Sunday night. No other information was available about his arrest.

The RCMP reported Briggs had stolen a CSC truck and was spotted driving it near Yorkton on Jan. 1.

Briggs is serving a sentence of seven years and three months on assault and theft charges.