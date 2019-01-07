Inmate missing from Saskatchewan Penitentiary back in custody
Steven Briggs is wanted on a warrant after allegedly escaping from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. (Correctional Service of Canada)
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 7:55AM CST
An inmate who escaped from Saskatchewan Penitentiary on New Year’s Eve is back in custody.
Correctional Service of Canada said Steven Briggs had been arrested in a post on its Facebook page on Sunday night. No other information was available about his arrest.
The RCMP reported Briggs had stolen a CSC truck and was spotted driving it near Yorkton on Jan. 1.
Briggs is serving a sentence of seven years and three months on assault and theft charges.