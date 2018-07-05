

CTV Saskatoon





A provincial corrections inmate serving time at an open-custody facility in Prince Albert is facing a charge after a man was violently robbed in nearby Red Wing, Sask.

The victim, who later died, was assaulted and robbed of his watch outside a home in the community, located just north of Prince Albert, on June 25, according to RCMP. He became unresponsive after walking back into the house following the robbery and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The RCMP’s general investigation and forensic identification units are still investigating, alongside the provincial coroner’s office, but police said in a news release nothing so far indicates the man’s death is tied to the assault. Early autopsy findings point to a medical issue, according to Mounties.

The inmate, a 21-year-old serving a sentence at a community training residence in Prince Albert, is facing one charge — robbery with violence. He was being monitored and under conditions as part of his sentence.

RCMP said he’s since been remanded and is scheduled to appear in a Prince Albert court Friday morning.