Inmate escapes Willow Cree Healing Lodge
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 1:25PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 2:18PM CST
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who was serving time at Willow Cree Healing Lodge.
Willow Cree staff discovered Louis Bonneau was unaccounted for around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Correctional Service Canada says.
Bonneau, 33, is five-foot-10, 208 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.
He is serving a sentence of three years, two months and 23 days for various weapons offences, possession of drugs and possession of property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
The healing lodge, a minimum security institution, is located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation’s Reserve about six kilometres west of Duck Lake.