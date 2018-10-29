

CTV Saskatoon





A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who was serving time at Willow Cree Healing Lodge.

Willow Cree staff discovered Louis Bonneau was unaccounted for around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Correctional Service Canada says.

Bonneau, 33, is five-foot-10, 208 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

He is serving a sentence of three years, two months and 23 days for various weapons offences, possession of drugs and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The healing lodge, a minimum security institution, is located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation’s Reserve about six kilometres west of Duck Lake.