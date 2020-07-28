SASKATOON -- An inmate serving a four-year sentence at the Regional Psychiatric Centre died on Sunday.

Roderick Charles LaPlante, who began his sentence in January, died of apparent natural causes following an illness, according to Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

He was serving a sentence of four years, three months and 18 days for assault and gun-related charges, criminal harassment and breaching conditions.

LaPlante's next of kin have been notified of his death, CSC said in a statement.

As in all cases involving an inmate's death, the circumstances of LaPlante's death will be reviewed, CSC said.