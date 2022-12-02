Inmate dies at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

An inmate has died at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Raymond Stonechild was serving an “indeterminate sentence” for sexual assault since February 28, 2008, according to a Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) news release.

Stonechild died on Thursday and his next of kin have been notified, CSC said.

CSC will be reviewing the circumstances of Stonechild’s death, as is standard practice in all deaths involving an inmate.