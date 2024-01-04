SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Inmate death reported at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

    A 23-year-old woman was found unresponsive at Pine Grove Correctional Centre, according to the corrections ministry.

    She was discovered in a common area around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a news release said.

    The woman was transported to Victoria Hospital, where she was pronounced dead one hour later.

    The death is under investigation by Prince Albert Police Service.

    The ministry says no foul play is suspected.

