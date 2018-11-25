

CTV Saskatoon





Spencer Bear, an inmate of the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre, is unlawfully at large after he walked away from the Metis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan (MACSI) Treatment Centre in Saskatoon Thursday evening.

Yorkton Rural RCMP received a complaint that Bear was at large at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday.

Bear was at the MASCI Treatment Centre while on a leave from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre, and was last accounted for at the treatment centre around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Bear is deemed a low risk to community safety. He is described as Indigenous, 5’9”, weighing around 145 pounds with a slender build, brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left cheek and a “Raven” tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yorkton Rural RCMP Detachment at 306-786-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.