Saskatchewan employers are achieving better results when it comes to safety in the workplace.

A report from the Saskatchewan Workers Compensation Board says 2017 was the second year in a row that 88 per cent of employers achieved “Mission: Zero,” which is defined as having zero injuries, fatalities or suffering.

The annual report was tabled in the legislature Tuesday.

It says between 2016 and 2017 the total injury rate declined by 0.3 per cent, and has dropped by over 48 per cent since 2008. But the changing workforce is still presenting challenges, the report shows.

The time loss injury rate in 2017 remained unchanged at 1.86 per 100 workers.

“Sadly, we lost 27 individuals in workplace fatalities last year – 13 due to occupational disease and 14 due to traumatic events,” said Peter Federko, CEO of the Saskatchewan Workers Compensation Board, in a news release.

“We all have more work to do to achieve Mission: Zero. Everyone needs to make zero injuries their mission at work and at home.”