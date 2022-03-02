Injured officer was shot in the head during trafficking investigation: Sask. RCMP

A Saskatoon Police Service forensic investigation has determined a Saskatchewan RCMP officer injured in a recent shootout was struck in the head by a bullet.

The officer is a member of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services and was, along with other members of the Critical Incident Response Team, assisting with a search warrant on Feb. 26 at a commercial property in Waseca, RCMP said in a news release. The operation followed a months-long investigation into drug and weapons trafficking in west-central Saskatchewan.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers determined four people were on the property.

After negotiation and the use of "non-lethal methods," two men and one woman exited the building and were safely taken into custody.

The fourth person, a 33-year-old Lloydminster area man, remained in the building and was not complying with police officer commands, police say. He exited the building and continued to not comply, police say.

Officers used non-lethal methods to get the man to comply.

The man displayed a firearm, gunfire was exchanged and the man was fatally injured, according to RCMP.

The release did not specify which non-lethal methods police used.

The injured officer was treated in hospital and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

In total RCMP executed three search warrants on Feb. 22 — two in Lloydminster and one in Waseca.

Officers say they seized:

nine guns

multiple prohibited weapons

hundreds of rounds of ammunition

hard body armour

around four ounces of suspected cocaine

around 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

around 250 mL of GHB

two stolen vehicles

As a result of the search warrants executed in Lloydminster, two people were arrested and charged.

Laquita Angus, 25, of Lloydminster, faces drug and weapons charges and is set to appear in court in Lloydminster on March 14.

Delaney Angus, 18, of Lloydminster is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court in Lloydminster on March 3.

The investigation continues, RCMP say.