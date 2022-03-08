Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund gets boost from Paper Excellence on International Women’s Day

Paper Excellence announced a $50,000 donation to the Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund operated by the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB).

“We are grateful to Paper Excellence for their support,” said CCAB President and CEO Tabatha Bull.

“Supporting economic initiatives for Indigenous women and entrepreneurs is a great step toward reconciliation.”

The Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund (IWEF) provides grants to Indigenous women-owned businesses that may lack access to conventional financing.

For a business to qualify for the program, it must be at least 51 per cent owned and controlled by an Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit) woman and be registered in Canada.

“Paper Excellence is focused on building beneficial business partnerships and supporting community investment,” said Vice President Graham Kissack.

Indigenous women entrepreneurs across Canada have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research carried out by CCAB in October 2021.

Kissack says supporting CCAB is one way the company is honouring its commitment to Indigenous people.

Successful applicants of the IWEF receive a Certified Aboriginal Business membership during the first year of their grant that allows the business to participate in Aboriginal Procurement Marketplace and networking events.