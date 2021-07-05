SASKATOON -- The Indigenous-made Nikihk soap and cleaning products are now on sale at around 1,500 Sobeys locations.

“This is produced in Saskatchewan, it’s produced from us, all our scents are from us, from the plains people, they’re all ours. It’s all bottled here by our own people,” said Nikihk president Neil Sasakamoose.

The products range in price from $8-23. Revenue goes to the bands helping make the products.

They were born out of necessity when First Nations in the North Battleford area couldn’t find sanitation supplies during the first part of the pandemic.

This led the Battleford Agency of Tribal Chiefs to source their own supplies and eventually form Nikihk.

"Growing up on Sweetgrass reserve, going into North Battleford at that time I never dreamed of seeing a product created by our people on the shelves,” said Sweetgrass First Nation Chief Lorie Whitecalf.

“To see that today, it’s great. It feels like a partnership. It feels as though the doors are opening."