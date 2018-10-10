

Alexa Lawlor





A new mural at the University of Saskatchewan is meant to call people to action to protect the Earth’s water.

Indigenous artists Christi Belcourt and Isaac Murdoch have partnered to paint about a dozen murals across North America, and painted the mural at the U of S in two days.

“Indigenous people, we have a real spiritual connection to these lands, to this Earth,” Belcourt said. “And we have a lot of wisdom and knowledge to share on how to live in balance with Mother Earth. And that’s what we’re trying to do – inspire people to come together to protect the Earth.”

The mural will stretch from the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre to the Health Sciences buildings, with the goal of getting people, especially students, engaged in protecting the environment.

“I think it’s really important that we understand that we have to change how we’re living,” Murdoch said. “Because the standard of success everybody has right now is not working for the world, it’s not working for Mother Earth.”

“What we’re trying to do is get people engaged in the issues of needing to protect the waters,” added Belcourt. “In this era of climate change we need people to stand up, we need everyone to.”

The mural will also serve as a selfie station and will say something around the lines of “take your selfie here if you are a water protector,” Belcourt said.