SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police received a report of indecent exposure on Monday.

Around 9:50 p.m., police received a call about a man exposing himself in public in the 200 block of Avenue L South.

He was reportedly seen exiting an older model, white Ford Windstar van prior to the indecent exposure, police say.

The suspect is described as being about 60 years old, heavy set with white hair and facial hair.