SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Tisdale.

The SHA is strongly urging residents to:

  • maintain two metres of distance and wear a mask in public spaces
  • Avoid gatherings, particularly indoors
  • Keep to your household bubble
  • Avoid unnecessary travel
  • Work from home if possible
  • Stay home and get tested if sick

The SHA is also encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible.