Increased risk of COVID-19 variants in Tisdale: SHA
Published Monday, August 23, 2021 5:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Tisdale.
The SHA is strongly urging residents to:
- maintain two metres of distance and wear a mask in public spaces
- Avoid gatherings, particularly indoors
- Keep to your household bubble
- Avoid unnecessary travel
- Work from home if possible
- Stay home and get tested if sick
The SHA is also encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible.