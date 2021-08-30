SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at several locations around Nipawin.

Little Gieni’s Restaurant, 101 1st St. W.

Aug 19 5pm to 10:30 pm

Aug 20 12pm to 2pm and 4 pm to 10:30 pm

Aug 21 5 pm to 10 pm

Western Financial Group Inc., 116 1 Ave E

Aug 23- 27 8:30am to 5pm

Chicken Delight, 101 Centre St.

Aug 16, 18,19,20, 21 & 22 8 am to 9 pm

Pioneer House –Senior Housing, 119 3 Ave E

Anyone visiting August 9 until August 29.

Everyone who attended during these dates and times should self-isolate until 14 days after exposure date and seek testing for COVID-19 immediately and again 10 days after exposure date.

That guidance does not apply to those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to the exposure date.