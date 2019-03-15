

CTV Saskatoon





Security at mosques around the world, including Saskatoon, is being beefed up after at least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Saskatoon Police Service says it is increasing police presence around Saskatoon’s five mosques, especially around prayer time.

Hundreds were gathered for Friday prayer when a gunman walked into the mosques and opened fire.

It’s the worst terror attack in New Zealand’s history, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling it "one of New Zealand's darkest days."