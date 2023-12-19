Increased food costs in Saskatchewan could change Christmas dinner plans
With the cost of most food products higher than usual right now, and Christmas less than a week away, many are looking for a way to eat well on a budget.
Stacey Love is shopping at Prairie Meats looking to buy meat for two holiday meals.
“We do two different Christmas dinners. Turkey on the 24th and ham on 30th,” Love told CTV News
She says she’s looking for quality food for her money, and that’s why she chose this local store.
“I’ve got an 8 kilo turkey and I’m still looking for a ham,” she said.
Choosing ham is a good bang for your buck, according to the senior sales manager at Prairie Meats.
Carl Parsons is the senior sales manager at Prairie Meats. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)
“It’s the same price as turkey, but instead of getting half bone, it’s all meat. Ham is your mid point when it comes to pricing,” Carl Parsons says.
On the upside, there’s no turkey shortage this year.
“You noticed in the last couple years it was a hard time getting a turkey and then last year they were fairly expensive. This year, prices are coming off really good for us and we’re a locally sourced product,” he says.
If you look at prices from before the pandemic around 2019 though, Parsons admits, turkey prices have doubled in that time.
Parsons says the one difference they’re seeing at the store this year is less bulk buying.
“They buy two or three meals at a time, taking that home, cooking that up and coming back a few days later,” he said.
Beef sales are generally down because of the higher-than-normal price tag, but since Christmas is one of the most special celebrations, some customers are choosing beef or even prime rib for the occasion.
“Beef tends to be a little bit more expensive than most. We’ve never seen it this high,” he says.
He suggests pork loin for those families looking to cut back on food costs, or not getting a whole turkey.
“We have the breast of turkey here, roast it up real nice, little bit of gravy on top and bob’s your uncle.”
