SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) wants people to be aware of increased COVID-19 exposures in Meadow Lake and North Battleford after someone attended certain businesses while infectious.

SHA said anyone who attended the following businesses during the listed times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure:

Meadow Lake: Empire Hotel Bar, 108 2 Ave E

Dec 20, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Dec 21, 2020 from 9:30 pm to 10:00 pm

North Battleford: Bennigan's Bar, Tropical Inn, 1001 Highway 16 Bypass

Dec 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm

Dec 27, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Dec 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm

SHA advises people experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms to call HealthLine 811, your physician, or a nurse practitioner.