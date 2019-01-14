Some pharmacists in Saskatchewan are having trouble keeping up with an increased demand for the flu shot.

“We did run out last Thursday, so we don’t have any right now,” Saskatoon pharmacist Samantha Cunningham said.

The small pharmacy she works administered roughly 650 flu shots this season, she said. Now people have either been put on a waitlist or referred to other clinics.

“We have noticed an increase this year in total. I will say even when I was dispensing over the weekend I noticed its different this year,” said Kristjana Gudmundson, head of the Saskatchewan’s Pharmacy Association.

The number of flu vaccinations this season is 10 per cent higher than last year and 25 per cent higher than the year before, the health ministry says.

Part of the reason for the increase is the convenience in getting the flu shot at pharmacies.

While the worst of flu season has already passed, the season won’t lessen for at least another month, the ministry says.

While some pharmacies are out of stock the province has enough supply overall, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

Replenishing certain shortages isn’t a feasible solution as flu season is more than halfway through, he said.

“I mean this late in the season pharmacies who have exhausted their supplies probably won’t get another shipment.”

Those wanting to get the vaccine can visit a public health office if the local pharmacy is out of stock.

Six people have died and 14 have been hospitalized this flu season.