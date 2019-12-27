In a wide-ranging year-end interview with CTV News at Six anchor Sean Leslie, Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper talks about how the city's police force is responding in the face of a record number of homicides, what it's been like policing cannabis during the first year following legalization and discusses how police are preparing for the province's first safe drug consumption site, expected to open in 2020.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

We'll start with the homicide rate, for the second straight year it’s at a record-high number of homicides. Do you look at this as a statistical anomaly or is this a trend that you are seeing?

The trend that we did see was an increase in overall violent offending. We had about a nine per cent increase in all violent crimes across the city and some of those violent acts resulted in a homicide. We did see also an increase in offences like assault with a weapon or assault causing bodily harm. I think it’s a reality across most of Canada and particularly western Canada.

We often hear about meth and street drugs as one of the main driving forces behind that. Is that what you are seeing going on?

Addictions certainly, we saw drugs directly involved in a number of the homicides and we know that other indicators of drug use in the city were present. We saw a six-and-a-half per cent increase in mental health calls for example or attempt-suicide calls and those are both indicators of extreme drug use and something that we are monitoring closely.

I think sometimes when people think of addict behaviour they think of desperation, they are thinking more about petty crimes like breaking into vehicles, but we are seeing this translate into more serious violent crime.

Some of it for sure, robberies, of course, is another contributing factor to some of the homicides, and arguments, disagreements where people are carrying weapons and so sometimes it’s the fact that addiction might lead to psychosis or paranoia, and paranoia will bring the use of weapons as well, so they are linked.

Given that and what you have seen over the past couple of years should we expect the same type of thing to be happening in 2020? Should we be bracing for another record of homicides next year?

Well, we certainly have adjusted our response, trying to be more preventative and proactive and reallocated some resources. We think we can target some individuals that we think are more likely to carry weapons or targeting gang activity rather than a specific area. So we have strategies in place that we think are going to be successful.

One area of the city where we have seen some crime issues is in Pleasant Hill. There is a safe consumption site coming online there in a few months next year, given that there is already some serious crime issues in that area what do you think is going to happen when this safe consumption site comes online. Are you concerned that crime is going to get worse there?

We know that there is already an addicted community in and around that neighbourhood. What we don’t know is how big that community might grow if there are additional resources for them to attend to like a supervised consumption site. We have been working with AIDS Saskatoon as they roll that out and we have been partnering to make sure that they have kept community safety in mind. It’s not just about policing, there are going to be security needs and community needs as well and so we're part of that, and we think by adding the additional resources that we did, that the community should feel safe and be safe.

Addiction is such a part of the crime issues we are seeing; I know you have done a lot of research on consumption sites around the country. Officers have gone to them and talked to people, so do you think a safe consumption site is going to help with addiction issues and maybe lower crime in the long run?

I think whether it’s successful or not depends on what you are measuring for success. We know that in Saskatchewan we have a really high rate of HIV transmission and this is a harm reduction initiative. Not just around drug use, and certainly I'm no expert in that area, but it's also around HIV and HIV transmission rates. Depending on what you're measuring is where you will find success. What we do know is that if we’re going to have a community response to addiction it has to include prevention, enforcement through the police, education and harm reduction. If we are going to be successful, we have to support all of those areas including initiatives like a supervised consumption site.

You will have eight additional police officers for that area. Do you know at all what that is going to look like? Are we talking about two officers in a patrol car, two of them per shift in the area? Are we talking about foot patrol? Do you have any ideas on that yet?

We do, we are working on an operational plan that will roll out in the next couple of weeks here. Our vision is that the officers will be assigned to that geographical area that they will receive additional training in the community and that they are policing in the addicted community and they will spend a portion of their time on foot within the community, being interactive so they can address the needs of the community best.

You are confident you will have that training done before April or May when it is supposed to open?

We have already started some of that training for all of our patrol staff, Just exposing them to harm reduction and the value of harm reduction so they understand the concepts around that. The officers who are be assigned there specifically will receive additional training.

When it comes to drug-impaired driving, specifically the charges that have been laid so far, cannabis has been present in 8 criminal charges. Is that in line with what you thought it would be? Is it a low number?

It is a low number and I think that our experience here mirrors what we are seeing across Canada. The legalization of cannabis hasn’t really impacted impaired driving in a notable way, keeping in mind of course that people often will consume alcohol as well as cannabis, so officers may be choosing one direction or another for their investigation. There are also ways to have a vehicle suspended or seized, or a licence suspended that aren't criminal under provincial statutes and some of that's occurring for sure. but we haven’t seen a huge increase in impaired driving to this point.

I know that part of that may be the Drager 5000 unit that officers were using to test, I don’t think that was available until July, with training. Do you think that might change the number a bit?

It may. I mean the more we focus on looking for people that are impaired by cannabis the more we are going to find those offenders. But we do a lot of training in addition for our officers so they can recognize the signs and symptoms of impairment by drug at the roadside. We got a number of different tools that we use to make sure that people are safe on the road and the highway.

You got a new device that’s going to be coming online in the coming year, can you tell us about that?

There is a second device that’s been approved by the federal government for use and roadside screening. We haven’t received one yet, but we know its similar in nature to the current device that we have just a little bit smaller. We are excited to see whether that might be more useful and a tool kit to help fight impaired driving.

In general, the idea that the federal government had here, what we were told, was that we would have fewer kids using marijuana and the black market would have a smaller footprint. Over the past year are you seeing those objectives bare out, is that result being achieved?

I think that is something that will have to be looked at on a national scale. I know there are processes in place to try to measure that to see what impact it had. I think there has been a different experience from province to province around the involvement of organized crime based on lots of different factors such as the provincial price of cannabis and access to other markets. But it’s something certainly that the federal government would be very interested in assessing, given more time.

Edibles, last time we did this interview a year ago I remember you saying that might be the real game-changer when that comes online. The topicals and edibles, oils things like that. That’s coming next year, how is the police force preparing for that?

So we haven’t had the full rollout of our training for that yet. That will come; we’ve had some basic training around what the new legislation is but it’s a tricky law to enforce because there is a difference in concertation in different products. Our concern, of course, is also that people may not be able to consume them in the same way they consume other intoxicants. There’s a slow absorption of the THC that’s in those, so there have been concerns over the potential for people to overdose and get more THC then they thought they would have. We'll wait to see how that rolls out but certainly, we'll do some education and some additional training for our staff before that happens.