SASKATOON -- The YMCA of Saskatoon says that although the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, it is in a stable financial position.

The comments came after the YMCA of Regina’s closure of two its three health and fitness centres after facing higher building and capital costs as well as a 53 per cent decrease in membership.

Dean Dodge, the CEO of the YMCA of Saskatoon, said in a news release that the organization will continue to work through the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are in a much more sustainable position with positive trends in the last few years and we have the full guidance and support of the board, community and our members.”

The organization held its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

In the release, Board Chair Pauline Melis said the YMCA has a resilient team of staff and volunteers who are committed to improving peoples’ lives and serving the needs of the community.

“We have a strong and committed group of donors who support our ongoing activities. We have a forward-looking board eager to serve the best interests of our Y as it addresses today’s challenges.”