

Josh Lynn, CTV News





SASKATOON -- With the launch Disney+ in Canada, one entertainment expert is warning of streaming "fatigue" for consumers faced with an increasingly crowded marketplace.

"We're living in a confusing time," said Craig Silliphant, a Saskatoon-based entertainment critic, in an interview with CTV News.

From mainstream services like Netflix, Amazon Video and Crave to smaller niche platforms like horror-focused Shudder or Acorn, which is targeted at fans of British television, there are more streaming options than ever.

"If you did (get every service) you would just be looking at probably several hundred dollars like your cable bill ended up being. That was supposed the be one of the drawing points of this stuff, a lower price point," Silliphant said.

While the wealth of streaming options can make for some tough choices, Silliphant expects there may be some benefits for consumers.

"We'll probably see a bit of price war off the top because companies like Disney are coming in with a $6 to $12 price point," he said.

However, Silliphant predicts the lower prices will be short-lived, pointing to the gradually creeping monthly price of Netflix.

'It was on Netflix before'

It's the seemingly constant churn of streaming rights, which movies and shows you can see on what service, that Sillipant believes will wear on audiences.

"I think we'll ultimately end up finding a bit of fatigue will set in because you will have trouble finding what you want to look for."

As an example, Shilliphant said after the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, he ran into problems streaming the previous installment of the franchise.

"It was on Netflix before and I went to watch it and now it's not. So you have to find the service that currently has the licence to that movie."

A key way Silliphant said services like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV+ will try to differentiate themselves is by focusing on exclusive shows and movies.

"What becomes the big water cooler show everybody's talking about? It will be driven by demand."

Silliphant, like many, has an assortment of streaming subscriptions - but said whether he holds on to one in particular will be telling.

"I'm going to be interested to see, will I hold on to Netflix over time? Or will I go, 'okay ultimately there are better things going on?'"